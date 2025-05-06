Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: Galmed Announces First Time Results in Oncology Studies: Aramchol Significantly Enhances Bayer's Regorafenib Effect in GI Cancer Models

Results from studies at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) show that an Aramchol and Bayer's Regorafenib drug combination significantly reduced hepatic tumor growth in mice models.

The cell killing effect in-vitro and in-vivo was due to increased autophagy and death receptor signaling.

A Phase 1b Study of the addition of Aramchol to Regorafenib in patients with advanced GI cancers is planned to be initiated at VCU's Massey Cancer Center in Q4 2025.

Leveraging on its long-standing experience in liver and metabolic diseases, Galmed plans to advance the novel combination oncology program in parallel to the recently announced Semaglutide GLP-1 development.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for cardiometabolic diseases and GI oncological therapeutics, announced today that the first set of oncology studies has shown that Aramchol enhances the liver / colorectal cancer-approved therapeutic Regorafenib effects in liver and colon cancers in-vitro and in-vivo models.

Aramchol interacted with the multi-kinase inhibitors Sorafenib, Regorafenib and Lenvatinib, to kill GI tumor cells, with Regorafenib exhibiting the greatest effect. Aramchol enhanced both flux and autolysosome formation caused by Regorafenib, activating ATM and AMPK and inactivating mTORC1 and mTORC2 pathways. In addition, Regorafenib and Aramchol interacted to suppress tumor growth in hepatoma models without normal tissue toxicities.

Paul Dent, Ph.D. Professor School of Medicine Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Virginia Commonwealth University commented: "The key molecular mechanisms by which Aramchol and Regorafenib killed GI tumor cells were defined in the study. Aramchol acts to enhance autophagy through mechanisms that are different to those of Regorafenib. The interaction between Aramchol and Regorafenib, causing more autophagic flux and autolysosome formation, is required for the enhanced killing of tumor cells by the drug combination."

Allen Baharaff, President and CEO of Galmed Pharmaceuticals commented: "Targeting lipid metabolism with Aramchol, a potent SCD1 inhibitor, is a promising emerging strategy to overcome TKIs, such as Sorafenib, Regorafenib or Lenvatinib, for therapy resistance in HCC and colorectal cancers. A combination of Bayer's Regorafenib and Aramchol could potentially become a cost-effective first line treatment for HCC and other liver and colorectal cancers. The mechanisms by which the combination of Aramchol and Regorafenib kills tumor cells provide the scientific foundation for a Phase Ib clinical trial in GI tumors. We look forward to taking these findings forward in a new clinical program, alongside the recently announced Semaglutide GLP-1 sublingual development."

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol. We have focused almost exclusively on developing Aramchol for the treatment of liver disease and we are currently seeking to advance the development of Aramchol for oncological indications outside of NASH and fibrosis. In addition, as part of our growth strategy, we are actively pursuing opportunities to expand and diversify our product pipeline specifically targeting cardiometabolic indications and other innovative product candidates that align with our core expertise in drug development.

