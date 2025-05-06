Eurofins Sustainability Services, a full-service provider for retailers, brands, and manufacturers of consumer products, has grown its extensive service offering to include recycled plastics testing for the textile, apparel, and footwear industries. By using the most advanced methodology, this is the first service of its kind that can accurately verify recycled polymer content in recycled plastics. It does so by focusing on their physical and chemical properties, instead of analysing generic markers.

Plastic pollution is a global environmental threat, and many industries have found innovative ways to incorporate recycled plastics into products to achieve circular goals and meet consumer demand for more sustainably produced products. Being able to prove the composition of materials used is key, as there are significant regulatory and consumer concerns regarding greenwashing and authenticity of claims.

Eurofins Sustainability Services' recycled plastics testing provides Softlines industries with a novel and reliable solution. Unlike audits and testing focused on chemical markers, this testing is based on evidence of recycled content and delivers the following advantages to brands:

Substantiate marketing claims and avoid greenwashing, building consumer trust and protecting brand reputation

Support a low-risk, transparent supply chain, build trust within supply networks and ensure the authenticity of purchased materials

Fulfill regulatory requirements, ensuring compliance with growing regulatory requirements through the provision of scientific evidence and documentation

Quality results and testing that delivers comprehensive and precise analysis, identifying intentional manipulation of samples

Customised solutions, with a full suite of services and customised reports tailored to specific requirements

Given the challenges many industries and brands are experiencing in recycled plastics verification, Eurofins Sustainability Services is hosting a webinar on 8 May to introduce this innovative service offering.

Eurofins Sustainability Services brings together a wide range of the Eurofins network's sustainability offerings, connecting customers with solutions to meet their sustainability needs, with a mission to empower retailers, brands, and manufacturers of consumer products to fully understand their supply chain and where the most significant impacts occur. Eurofins Sustainability Services, part of the Eurofins global network of companies, offers a comprehensive suite of services to help businesses achieve regulatory compliance while protecting people and the planet.

