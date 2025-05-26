Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA) has received various notifications of dealing from Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Analytical Bioventures S.C.A (RCS B89265)

23, Va Fleuri, L-1526 Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Analytical Bioventures S.C.A. is a company controlled by Eurofins Scientific S.E., CEO Dr. Gilles Martin b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share Identification code ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 56.191500 2000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2000 Price EUR 112,383.00 e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-22 f) Place of the transaction XPAR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Analytical Bioventures S.C.A (RCS B89265)

23, Va Fleuri, L-1526 Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Analytical Bioventures S.C.A. is a company controlled by Eurofins Scientific S.E., CEO Dr. Gilles Martin b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share Identification code ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 56.206400 2000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2000 Price EUR 112,412.80 e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-23 f) Place of the transaction XPAR

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With ca. 63,000 staff across a network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 60 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

