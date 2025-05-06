Anzeige
DaVita: 'I'm Here for You:' How Justin Found the Connections He Needed To Succeed on Dialysis

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / As a young adult, Justin experienced an issue with his blood that led to hospitalization, the need for higher levels of care-and dialysis. As the DaVita care team started working with Justin and his family, they focused on building trust and creating a connection with him. Eventually, he received a transplant in February 2024.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2024, DaVita served approximately 281,100 patients at 3,166 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,657 centers were located in the United States and 509 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/Newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/%e2%80%98i%e2%80%99m-here-for-you-%e2%80%99-how-justin-found-the-connections-he-needed-to-suc-1024037

