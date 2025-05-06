Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 30 April 2025, it has received a transparency notification from Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

1. Summary of the notification

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. reported in its notification dated 30 April 2025, that on 25 April 2025, following a disposal of voting securities, its participation decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 5.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 25 April 2025, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 11,056,256 shares with voting rights, representing 4.53% of the total voting rights issued by the company (243,921,719) as well as 1,110,745 voting rights not linked to securities, representing 0.46% of the total voting rights, versus 13,028,709 shares with voting rights representing 5.34% in its previous notification dated 3 March 2025.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 1099 Ameriprise Financial Center, Minneapolis, MN 55474, USA

Date on which the threshold is crossed

25 April 2025

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Threadneedle Asset Management Limited 11,534,281 10,146,470 0 4.16% 0.00% Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC 526,497 369,240 0 0.15% 0.00% Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC 295,682 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited 672,249 540,546 1,110,745 0.22% 0.46% Subtotal 13,028,709 11,056,256 1,110,745 4.53% 0.46% TOTAL 11,056,256 1,110,745 4.53% 0.46%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement 0 0.00% TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 12,167,001 4.99%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC is wholly owned by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

For clarity, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Columbia Theadneedle Management Limited, Threadneedle Asset Management Limited and Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC are investment managers who manage funds and accounts which hold the shares reporting in this filing.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

··················· END ···················

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,300 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 62,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2024). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest, and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506605223/en/

Contacts:

Contact information:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com