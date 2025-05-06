DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: 10 JUNE 2025: RELEASE OF FULL-YEAR 2024/25 RESULTS

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: 10 JUNE 2025: RELEASE OF FULL-YEAR 2024/25 RESULTS 06-May-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 June 2025: Release of full-year 2024/25 results FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, is changing its full-year results 2024/25 release date. Full-year results for financial year 2024/25 were initially scheduled for release on 25 June 2025 but will instead be published on Tuesday 10 June 2025 after the close of trading on the Euronext Paris markets. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2024. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250505_UPDATE_calendrier financier_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2131324 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

