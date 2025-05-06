Anzeige
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
FIGEAC AÉRO: 10 JUNE 2025: RELEASE OF FULL-YEAR 2024/25 RESULTS

Finanznachrichten News

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: 10 JUNE 2025: RELEASE OF FULL-YEAR 2024/25 RESULTS 
06-May-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
10 June 2025: Release of full-year 2024/25 results 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, is changing its full-year 
results 2024/25 release date. 
 
Full-year results for financial year 2024/25 were initially scheduled for release on 25 June 2025 but will instead be 
published on Tuesday 10 June 2025 after the close of trading on the Euronext Paris markets. 
 
 
Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 
 
 
About Figeac Aéro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and 
hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in 
France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year 
to 31 March 2024. 
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
Simon Derbanne 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250505_UPDATE_calendrier financier_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2131324 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2131324 06-May-2025 CET/CEST

