Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
06.05.25 | 15:29
1,320 Euro
+0,76 % +0,010
06.05.2025 18:45 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-May-2025 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
6 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               6 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      126,984 
Highest price paid per share:         117.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          113.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 115.4235p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,919,184 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,919,184) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      115.4235p                    126,984

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
385              115.00          10:51:27         00335052859TRLO1     XLON 
271              115.00          10:51:27         00335052858TRLO1     XLON 
656              115.00          10:51:27         00335052857TRLO1     XLON 
655              115.00          10:51:27         00335052860TRLO1     XLON 
5771              115.00          10:51:29         00335052870TRLO1     XLON 
2058              114.00          10:51:29         00335052871TRLO1     XLON 
2098              113.40          10:51:40         00335052932TRLO1     XLON 
34               114.00          10:51:40         00335052933TRLO1     XLON 
2100              113.60          10:51:57         00335052995TRLO1     XLON 
294              114.20          10:56:13         00335054117TRLO1     XLON 
668              114.80          11:04:45         00335054831TRLO1     XLON 
326              114.40          11:31:44         00335056177TRLO1     XLON 
379              114.40          11:31:44         00335056178TRLO1     XLON 
705              114.40          11:31:44         00335056179TRLO1     XLON 
705              114.40          11:31:44         00335056180TRLO1     XLON 
5000              114.40          11:31:44         00335056181TRLO1     XLON 
741              114.40          11:31:44         00335056182TRLO1     XLON 
4259              114.40          11:31:44         00335056183TRLO1     XLON 
3019              114.40          11:31:44         00335056184TRLO1     XLON 
5000              114.40          11:31:44         00335056185TRLO1     XLON 
2150              114.40          11:31:44         00335056186TRLO1     XLON 
92               115.40          11:56:47         00335056986TRLO1     XLON 
639              115.40          12:14:19         00335057617TRLO1     XLON 
31               115.40          12:15:49         00335057643TRLO1     XLON 
193              115.40          12:15:49         00335057644TRLO1     XLON 
446              115.40          12:15:49         00335057645TRLO1     XLON 
659              115.40          12:30:52         00335058154TRLO1     XLON 
491              115.20          12:31:09         00335058169TRLO1     XLON 
708              115.40          12:33:37         00335058284TRLO1     XLON 
62               115.60          12:34:16         00335058337TRLO1     XLON 
920              115.60          12:34:16         00335058338TRLO1     XLON 
1510              115.60          12:36:33         00335058442TRLO1     XLON 
415              115.60          12:36:33         00335058443TRLO1     XLON 
268              115.60          12:36:33         00335058444TRLO1     XLON 
200              115.60          12:46:16         00335058788TRLO1     XLON 
706              115.60          13:44:37         00335061145TRLO1     XLON 
22               115.60          13:44:37         00335061146TRLO1     XLON 
246              115.60          13:55:28         00335061684TRLO1     XLON 
1546              115.60          13:55:28         00335061685TRLO1     XLON 
2835              115.60          13:55:28         00335061686TRLO1     XLON 
2033              115.40          13:55:28         00335061687TRLO1     XLON 
584              115.00          14:30:01         00335063478TRLO1     XLON 
685              115.00          14:30:01         00335063479TRLO1     XLON 
788              115.00          14:30:01         00335063480TRLO1     XLON 
1341              115.00          14:30:01         00335063481TRLO1     XLON 
781              115.00          14:30:01         00335063482TRLO1     XLON 
172              115.00          14:30:03         00335063483TRLO1     XLON 
344              115.00          14:30:03         00335063484TRLO1     XLON 
1497              115.00          14:30:26         00335063503TRLO1     XLON 
50               115.00          14:30:33         00335063504TRLO1     XLON 
172              115.20          14:31:08         00335063526TRLO1     XLON 
571              115.00          14:31:09         00335063527TRLO1     XLON 
841              115.00          14:31:14         00335063528TRLO1     XLON 
571              115.00          14:31:14         00335063529TRLO1     XLON 
60               115.00          14:32:33         00335063577TRLO1     XLON 
172              115.00          14:32:33         00335063578TRLO1     XLON 
176              115.40          14:43:20         00335064483TRLO1     XLON 
2160              115.40          14:43:20         00335064484TRLO1     XLON 
682              115.40          14:43:20         00335064485TRLO1     XLON 
663              115.00          14:45:00         00335064542TRLO1     XLON 
663              115.00          14:45:00         00335064543TRLO1     XLON 
786              115.00          14:50:09         00335065117TRLO1     XLON 
719              115.00          14:50:09         00335065118TRLO1     XLON 
305              115.00          14:50:09         00335065119TRLO1     XLON 
295              115.00          14:50:09         00335065120TRLO1     XLON 
140              115.00          14:50:09         00335065121TRLO1     XLON 
512              114.80          14:51:01         00335065211TRLO1     XLON 
1453              114.80          14:51:01         00335065212TRLO1     XLON 
148              115.00          14:51:04         00335065216TRLO1     XLON 
5000              115.00          14:51:09         00335065218TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2025 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
