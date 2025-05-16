DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-May-2025 / 17:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 16 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 91,660 Highest price paid per share: 117.40p Lowest price paid per share: 116.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 116.7515p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,814,415 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,814,415) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 91,660 91,660

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 310 117.20 09:03:21 00336497259TRLO1 XLON 334 117.20 09:03:21 00336497258TRLO1 XLON 558 117.20 09:03:21 00336497257TRLO1 XLON 311 117.20 09:03:21 00336497260TRLO1 XLON 318 117.20 09:03:21 00336497261TRLO1 XLON 282 117.20 09:03:21 00336497262TRLO1 XLON 71 117.40 09:03:23 00336497268TRLO1 XLON 251 117.40 09:03:23 00336497269TRLO1 XLON 289 117.40 09:03:23 00336497270TRLO1 XLON 304 117.40 09:03:23 00336497271TRLO1 XLON 138 117.40 09:03:23 00336497272TRLO1 XLON 644 117.00 09:04:16 00336497849TRLO1 XLON 163 116.80 09:04:31 00336498018TRLO1 XLON 50000 116.80 10:13:08 00336533736TRLO1 XLON 698 116.80 10:13:10 00336533742TRLO1 XLON 4000 116.80 10:15:20 00336535134TRLO1 XLON 7 117.00 10:15:31 00336535215TRLO1 XLON 326 117.00 10:19:59 00336538271TRLO1 XLON 338 116.80 10:20:20 00336538442TRLO1 XLON 351 116.80 10:20:20 00336538443TRLO1 XLON 689 116.60 10:20:20 00336538444TRLO1 XLON 528 116.80 10:35:48 00336548769TRLO1 XLON 689 116.40 10:35:48 00336548770TRLO1 XLON 91 116.60 10:35:49 00336548780TRLO1 XLON 307 116.60 10:35:49 00336548781TRLO1 XLON 344 116.60 10:35:49 00336548782TRLO1 XLON 286 116.60 10:35:49 00336548783TRLO1 XLON 665 116.80 12:14:32 00336569352TRLO1 XLON 673 116.60 12:26:31 00336569564TRLO1 XLON 645 116.60 12:56:06 00336570097TRLO1 XLON 89 116.40 12:56:41 00336570110TRLO1 XLON 200 116.40 13:11:19 00336570541TRLO1 XLON 200 116.80 13:18:38 00336570733TRLO1 XLON 100 116.80 13:18:54 00336570737TRLO1 XLON 657 116.80 13:31:02 00336571040TRLO1 XLON 200 116.80 13:33:40 00336571138TRLO1 XLON 1354 116.80 13:34:05 00336571148TRLO1 XLON 400 116.60 14:19:37 00336572513TRLO1 XLON 253 116.60 14:19:37 00336572514TRLO1 XLON 694 116.40 14:28:39 00336572902TRLO1 XLON 693 116.40 14:28:39 00336572903TRLO1 XLON 693 116.40 14:28:39 00336572904TRLO1 XLON 682 116.20 14:35:19 00336573339TRLO1 XLON 682 116.20 14:35:19 00336573340TRLO1 XLON 65 116.60 15:00:00 00336574252TRLO1 XLON 1295 116.60 15:01:26 00336574448TRLO1 XLON 666 116.60 15:05:59 00336574629TRLO1 XLON 673 116.60 15:05:59 00336574630TRLO1 XLON 672 116.40 15:08:12 00336574765TRLO1 XLON 1 116.40 15:08:12 00336574766TRLO1 XLON 581 116.60 15:08:12 00336574767TRLO1 XLON 340 116.60 15:08:12 00336574768TRLO1 XLON 346 116.60 15:08:12 00336574769TRLO1 XLON 376 116.60 15:08:12 00336574770TRLO1 XLON 183 116.60 15:08:12 00336574771TRLO1 XLON 5 116.60 15:08:12 00336574772TRLO1 XLON 381 116.60 15:08:12 00336574773TRLO1 XLON 648 116.60 15:08:12 00336574774TRLO1 XLON 380 116.60 15:08:12 00336574775TRLO1 XLON 385 116.60 15:08:12 00336574776TRLO1 XLON 686 116.40 15:08:12 00336574777TRLO1 XLON 687 116.80 15:26:20 00336575552TRLO1 XLON 668 116.80 15:27:06 00336575588TRLO1 XLON 132 116.60 15:30:07 00336575672TRLO1 XLON 668 116.60 15:30:07 00336575673TRLO1 XLON 535 116.60 15:30:07 00336575674TRLO1 XLON 352 116.80 15:30:07 00336575675TRLO1 XLON 407 116.80 15:30:07 00336575676TRLO1 XLON 324 116.80 15:30:07 00336575677TRLO1 XLON 381 116.80 15:30:07 00336575678TRLO1 XLON

