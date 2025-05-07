PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement reported first quarter EBITDA of 1.69 billion euros, a 5.5% organic growth from a year ago. Current EBIT was up 8.4%, to 915 million euros.'EBITDA increased by 5.5%, driven by revenue growth, efficiency gains and the continuation of synergies, in line with our annual objectives and the trajectory of the GreenUp strategic plan,' Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO, said.First quarter Group consolidated revenue was 11.51 billion euros, up 1.5% on a like-for-like basis, and by 3.9% excluding the impact of energy prices, which mainly affected Europe excluding France.Looking forward, the company confirmed its 2025 guidance.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX