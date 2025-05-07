HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVT, EVO) on Wednesday announced the award of a grant of $2.5 million from The Gates Foundation to support the development of next-generation treatment regimens for tuberculosis.This is the second grant awarded to Evotec by the GF focused on evaluating new and improved TB therapies using the company's state-of-the-art translational platforms.Under the new grant, Evotec would further characterize promising regimens using its fully integrated TB platform to accelerate the development of transformative TB treatments and significantly impact global health.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX