As a global leader in Water Technologies, Veolia (Paris:VIE) confirms the success of its strategic positioning in this dynamic market, with several key contract wins announced in the first quarter of 2025, including two major ones in energy and semiconductors, corresponding to its priority offers, and to a series of strategic contracts for the implementation of sulfate removal technologies from injection water to optimize the efficiency of oil operations. These gains located in Brazil, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates represent a total amount of more than 750 million dollars.

Water management for the semiconductor industry in the United States

Ultrapure water for key industrial sectors, such as microelectronics, is one of the five priority offers identified by Veolia for the development of its Water Technologies. With this $550M contract, Veolia commits to the design, construction, and operation for 16 years of a state-of-the-art facility to treat water and wastewater from a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the Midwest. It will be equipped with the latest generation of ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis membrane technologies, including ZeeWeed hollow fiber membranes, and will be able to recycle about 8,000 m3 (2.1 million gallons) of water per day.

This contract fully aligns with Veolia's growth strategy in the United States, driven by underlying trends such as the relocation of industrial production, and actively supports the re-establishment of semiconductor production in the country.

Production of biomethane from wastewater in San Francisco

As part of a $34M contract, Veolia will equip the Southeast wastewater treatment plant in San Francisco, United States, with its MemGas technology which purifies raw biogas from the anaerobic digestion process into biomethane. This essential facility, which currently treats about 80% of the city's combined stormwater and wastewater, averaging 215,800 m3 (57 million gallons) per day, is thus transforming into a resource recovery center capable of turning wastewater treatment by-products into decarbonizing local energy (68 GWh/year). At the end of the process, the biomethane will be injected into the Pacific Gas Electric network, which provides natural gas and electricity services to around 16 million people, thus contributing to the City of San Francisco's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

The system will be operational by January 2027 and will allow for the total recovery of the biogas generated by the Southeast station.

Implementation of membrane technology for sulfate removal for offshore production in Brazil and in the United Arab Emirates

With a combined value of nearly $170M, three contracts have been signed with major players in the energy sector aiming to provide complete water treatment solutions for injection into Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) in Brazil and in the United Arab Emirates for an offshore production platform. These include engineering, procurement, and manufacturing of modules incorporating membrane technologies to enhance the efficiency of oil operations while securing the integrity of infrastructures. Veolia will implement ultrafiltration and nanofiltration membrane technologies to treat seawater to eliminate harmful sulfates and ions, thereby protecting reservoirs and pipelines from acidification and scale formation while ensuring optimal performance. The world's number one in offshore injection water production has also been putting digital at the heart of its model for over 10 years to optimize the industrial process continuously and improve the operational performance of the units. Equipment deliveries will begin from mid-2026.

In the Santos basin, off the coast of Brazil regarding the contract signed with MODEC for a Shell FPSO (Gato do Mato). This is the 7th international contract signed between Veolia and Modec over 10 years, which strengthens the long-term relationship between the two companies.

regarding the contract signed with for a (Gato do Mato). This is the 7th international contract signed between Veolia and Modec over 10 years, which strengthens the long-term relationship between the two companies. In the Santos basin, still in Brazil , regarding the contract with Seatrium for two major units (the FPSO P84 and P85) of Petrobras . At the heart of the project: a cutting-edge SRU system featuring Veolia's ZeeWeed ultrafiltration membranes and SWSR series nanofiltration membranes. This collaboration represents the 5th contract linking Veolia to this key partner, even as three projects have been successfully delivered over the past three years.

, regarding the contract with for two major units (the FPSO P84 and P85) of . At the heart of the project: a cutting-edge SRU system featuring Veolia's ZeeWeed ultrafiltration membranes and SWSR series nanofiltration membranes. This collaboration represents the 5th contract linking Veolia to this key partner, even as three projects have been successfully delivered over the past three years. In the United Arab Emirates for an offshore production platform

These contract wins are part of a current trend of increasing demand in the energy sector, which faces challenges regarding the quantity and quality of water necessary for securing its activity. Beyond the installation of equipment, Veolia's expertise is recognized, in Brazil as well as in the Middle East, for its ability to propose and deploy custom designs, adapted to climatic and maritime conditions.

"Veolia is emerging as a key technological player, perfectly positioned to respond to the critical issues of quantity and quality of water for industries and communities. Thanks to our proprietary technologies, and our know-how in engineering and design, we offer innovative, high-performance and differentiating solutions. This technological advance allows us to create value and win key contracts in markets with growing demand for securing water resources for more efficiency and competitiveness," declares Anne Le Guennec, Senior Executive Vice President, Worldwide Water Technologies.

