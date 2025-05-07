SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $474 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $603 million or $0.35 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $3.130 billion from $2.747 billion last year.Barrick Gold Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $474 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.130 Bln vs. $2.747 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX