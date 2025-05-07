WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $474.8 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $344.3 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462.3 million or $0.98 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $474.8 Mln. vs. $344.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.77 last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 - $1.89Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX