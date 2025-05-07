BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments Annual Report for 2024

LUND, Sweden, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments (publ) hereby publishes the Annual Report for the year 2024. The Annual Report is available as an attached file to this release and on the company's website https://investor.bpcinstruments.com/financial-reports

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments AB

Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51

E-mail: ir@bpcinstruments.com

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 80 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

