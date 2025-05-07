Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Herbal Oasis ("Oasis"), the hemp derived THC-infused social seltzer brand redefining how people connect, unwind, and celebrate life, is now proud to be distributed by Carolina Premium Beverage, serving Charlotte NC and surrounding counties. Starting in May, consumers will be able to find Oasis on shelves across North Carolina.

This milestone marks Oasis's entrance into its third state in two months, following the successful launches into Alabama and Florida. The brand continues to build significant momentum as it expands distribution throughout the Southeast.

A New Era of Social Beverages

Oasis is crafted for the sober-curious, health-conscious, and socially active, and combines hemp-derived THC, CBG, and functional mushrooms to create a vibrant, elevated experience-without the regret. As consumers move toward alternative choices to alcohol to relax, Oasis offers a refreshing path forward: one that feels good, tastes great, and brings people together.

"Partnering with Carolina Premium Beverage is exciting for us. This allows us to better serve our customers and accelerate door openings in our home territory of Charlotte. It is another step in driving our growth in the Southeast," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD, parent company of Herbal Oasis. "Their deep market reach and proven track record make them an ideal partner as we accelerate Oasis's growth across the Southeast."

About Herbal Oasis



Herbal Oasis is a premium THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. More information can be found at www.herbaloasis.com. Oasis is a subsidiary of cbdMD, Inc.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products, and our ATRx brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxlabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

About Carolina Premium Beverage

Carolina Premium Beverage is a "people first" beer distributor in the Charlotte market that has served the community for over 80 years. Listening, planning, and executing is what makes CPB the preferred wholesale partner to over 40 suppliers and 2,800 retailers. Partnerships have positioned CPB in the top 1% of beer wholesalers in the nation, based on total volume and size.

CPB's approach with their Supplier Partners and Customers is to strengthen partnerships through alignment on performance, priorities, and opportunities, while driving mutual success with actionable outcomes and a focus on trust, accountability, and value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, the development or future sales of Oasis products, regaining compliance with NYSE American continued listing requirements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements, including Euromonitor international projections, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

