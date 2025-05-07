WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $1.65 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $84.83 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.86 million or $0.02 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 47.7% to $1.016 billion from $687.94 million last year.Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.65 Mln. vs. $84.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.016 Bln vs. $687.94 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX