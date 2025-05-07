Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") is pleased to report that each of its nine director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 18, 2025 (the "Circular") was elected as a director at its May 7, 2025 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The director election voting results are provided in the table below:
|Nominee
|# Votes For
|% Votes For
|# Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Mary Garden
|45,465,517
|99.83%
|77,809
|0.17%
|David Johnston
|45,458,539
|99.81%
|84,787
|0.19%
|Simon Landy
|45,466,847
|99.83%
|76,479
|0.17%
|Mark Becker
|45,466,647
|99.83%
|76,679
|0.17%
|R. William McFarland
|45,426,315
|99.74%
|117,011
|0.26%
|Kevin D. Nabholz
|44,268,563
|97.20%
|1,274,763
|2.80%
|Russell Newmark
|45,429,115
|99.75%
|114,211
|0.25%
|Antonia Rossi
|45,481,683
|99.86%
|61,643
|0.14%
|Tabatha Bull
|45,458,511
|99.81%
|84,815
|0.19%
Each of the other matters put forward at the Meeting for consideration and approval by shareholders, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.
Dexterra has filed a full report of voting results on all resolutions voted at the Meeting under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Interested shareholders may review a copy of the management presentation from the Meeting at Dexterra's website www.dexterra.com.
About Dexterra
Dexterra employs over 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.
Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.
For further information contact:
Denise Achonu, CFO
Head office: Airway Centre, 5925 Airport Rd., Suite 1000
Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1W1
Telephone: (905) 270-1964
You can also visit our website at dexterra.com.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251200
SOURCE: Dexterra Group Inc.