Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") is pleased to report that each of its nine director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 18, 2025 (the "Circular") was elected as a director at its May 7, 2025 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The director election voting results are provided in the table below:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Mary Garden 45,465,517 99.83% 77,809 0.17% David Johnston 45,458,539 99.81% 84,787 0.19% Simon Landy 45,466,847 99.83% 76,479 0.17% Mark Becker 45,466,647 99.83% 76,679 0.17% R. William McFarland 45,426,315 99.74% 117,011 0.26% Kevin D. Nabholz 44,268,563 97.20% 1,274,763 2.80% Russell Newmark 45,429,115 99.75% 114,211 0.25% Antonia Rossi 45,481,683 99.86% 61,643 0.14% Tabatha Bull 45,458,511 99.81% 84,815 0.19%

Each of the other matters put forward at the Meeting for consideration and approval by shareholders, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

Dexterra has filed a full report of voting results on all resolutions voted at the Meeting under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Interested shareholders may review a copy of the management presentation from the Meeting at Dexterra's website www.dexterra.com.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs over 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

