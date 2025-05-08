DJ RM plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 2025

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 2025 08-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 May 2025 RM plc Results of Annual General Meeting 2025 At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of RM plc (the "Company"), held on 7 May 2025, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 were passed by a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below. Resolution In Favour Against Withheld Votes Votes Votes Votes Votes % % Ordinary Resolutions: 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024 73,384,365 99.99 6,719 0.01 0 2. To re-elect Helen Stevenson as a Director of the Company 72,734,462 99.10 656,892 0.90 0 3. To re-elect Mark Cook as a Director of the Company 73,378,162 99.98 13,192 0.02 0 4. To re-elect Richard Smothers as a Director of the Company 73,386,162 99.99 5,192 0.01 0 5. To re-elect Simon Goodwin as a Director of the Company 73,378,064 99.98 13,290 0.02 0 6. To re-elect Christopher Humphrey as a Director of the Company 73,386,162 99.99 5,192 0.01 0 7 To re-elect Carolyn Dawson as a Director of the Company 73,384,537 99.99 6,817 0.01 0 8. To re-elect Jamie Murray Wells as a Director of the Company 73,386,064 99.99 5,290 0.01 0 9. To appoint RSM UK Audit LLC as auditor of the Company 73,386,162 99.99 5,192 0.01 0 10. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the 73,378,162 99.99 5,192 0.01 8,000 auditor 11. To approve the Remuneration Report for 2024 73,376,635 99.98 14,719 0.02 0 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company 73,386,062 99.99 5,292 0.01 0 Special Resolutions: 13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights 60,265,363 99.98 10,991 0.02 13,115,000 14. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for acquisitions or 60,265,461 99.98 10,893 0.02 13,115,000 specified capital investment 15. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 73,381,162 99.99 10,192 0.01 0

As at 7 May 2025, the AGM voting record date, the number of ordinary shares in issue and the total number of voting rights in the Company was 83,875,016.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Fattal

Company Secretary

RM plc

dfattal@rm.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: NOR TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 386893 EQS News ID: 2132560 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2132560&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)