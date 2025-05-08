Anzeige
RM plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ RM plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 2025 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 2025 
08-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
8 May 2025 
 
RM plc 
 
Results of Annual General Meeting 2025 
 
At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of RM plc (the "Company"), held on 7 May 2025, all resolutions contained in the 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 were passed by a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below. 
 
Resolution                                  In Favour     Against    Withheld 
                                       Votes   Votes Votes  Votes Votes 
                                            %       % 
Ordinary Resolutions: 
1.   To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2024      73,384,365 99.99 6,719  0.01  0 
2.   To re-elect Helen Stevenson as a Director of the Company       72,734,462 99.10 656,892 0.90  0 
3.   To re-elect Mark Cook as a Director of the Company          73,378,162 99.98 13,192 0.02  0 
4.   To re-elect Richard Smothers as a Director of the Company       73,386,162 99.99 5,192  0.01  0 
5.   To re-elect Simon Goodwin as a Director of the Company        73,378,064 99.98 13,290 0.02  0 
6.   To re-elect Christopher Humphrey as a Director of the Company     73,386,162 99.99 5,192  0.01  0 
7   To re-elect Carolyn Dawson as a Director of the Company        73,384,537 99.99 6,817  0.01  0 
8.   To re-elect Jamie Murray Wells as a Director of the Company      73,386,064 99.99 5,290  0.01  0 
9.   To appoint RSM UK Audit LLC as auditor of the Company         73,386,162 99.99 5,192  0.01  0 
10.  To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the    73,378,162 99.99 5,192  0.01  8,000 
auditor 
11.  To approve the Remuneration Report for 2024              73,376,635 99.98 14,719 0.02  0 
12.  To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company       73,386,062 99.99 5,292  0.01  0 
 
Special Resolutions: 
13.  To disapply statutory pre-emption rights               60,265,363 99.98 10,991 0.02  13,115,000 
14.  To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for acquisitions or     60,265,461 99.98 10,893 0.02  13,115,000 
specified capital investment 
15.  To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares          73,381,162 99.99 10,192 0.01  0

As at 7 May 2025, the AGM voting record date, the number of ordinary shares in issue and the total number of voting rights in the Company was 83,875,016.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Fattal

Company Secretary

RM plc

dfattal@rm.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  386893 
EQS News ID:  2132560 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2132560&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
