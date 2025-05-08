LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) on Thursday said the group's trading over the period has been in line with expectations and it continues to expect an increase in profit from operations from its earnings-based businesses in 2025.The company also announced that the share buyback of 125 million pounds is on track to be completed by the end of the year and that approximately 46 million pounds has been completed to date.Ahead of its Annual General Meeting the company said that the positive momentum in key markets have continued since the 2024 full year results were published in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX