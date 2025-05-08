GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) on Thursday reported higher profit in its first quarter, helped by higher revenues and a strong order intake. The company reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025.The manufacturer of dairy and food processing equipment posted net income of 94.3 million euros in the first quarter of 2025, up 4.2 percent from 90.6 million euros in the same period last year.On a per share basis, earnings climbed 7.8 percent to 0.57 euro from 0.53 euro in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses came in at 0.62 euro, up 5.5 percent from last year's 0.59 euro.During the three-month period, revenue rose 1.4 percent to 1.26 billion euros from 1.24 billion euros in the previous-year quarter.Order intake increased 3.7 percent to 1.42 billion euros from 1.37 billion euros in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The growth in order intake was largely because of a strong base business or orders under 1 million euros and newly awarded large orders i.e. orders over 15 million euros.EBITDA for the period rose 10.6 percent to 190.9 million euros from 172.6 million euros in the same quarter last year.Commenting on the first-quarter results, CEO Stefan Klebert said, 'GEA got off to a strong start in the first quarter. We see that our technologies and innovations for resource and energy efficiency continue to be in demand worldwide. We increased both revenue and order intake. Furthermore, we once again significantly improved profitability. Based on this, we confirm our outlook for the full year.'For fiscal year 2025, GEA continues to expect organic revenue growth between 1.0 percent and 4.0 percent. As declared earlier, the company expects an EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses between 15.6 percent and 16.0 percent and ROCE between 30.0 percent and 35.0 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX