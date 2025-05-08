TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corporation (KONMY) reported a profit for its full year that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at JPY74.692 billion, or JPY551 per share. This compares with JPY59.171 billion, or JPY436.50 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.0% to JPY421.602 billion from JPY360.314 billion last year.Konami Group Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY74.692 Bln. vs. JPY59.171 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY551 vs. JPY436.50 last year. -Revenue: JPY421.602 Bln vs. JPY360.314 Bln last year.Revenue from Digital Entertainment business increased to JPY 305.187 billion from the prior year's JPY 249.121 billion.The company said that its improved annual result reflects the continued strong performance of key titles in the Digital Entertainment business, as well as higher sales of new console game releases.Looking ahead, for the full-year to March 31, 2026, the company expects a rise in earnings and revenue. In addition, the Group aims to pay an increased total annual dividend.Konami Group expects a net profit of JPY 75 billion with a year-over-year growth of 0.4%. The company anticipates basic earnings per share of JPY 553.27. The group anticipates revenue of JPY 430 billion, up 2% from the previous year.For the full year to March 31, 2026, Konami aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 166 per share, higher than JPY 165.50 per share declared for the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX