Exel Composites Plc: Exel Composites' Business Review Q1 2025: A good start to 2025: Order intake, revenue and adjusted operating profit continued to improve

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC BUSINESS REVIEW 8 MAY 2025 at 9:00 am EEST

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year, unless otherwise specified.

Q1 2025 in brief

Order intake increased by 20.9% to EUR 34.6 million (28.6)

Revenue increased by 8.2% to EUR 25.3 million (23.4)

Operating profit increased to EUR 0.1 million (-0.6) and operating profit margin to 0.4% (-2.4%)

Adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 0.7 million (-0.6) and adjusted operating profit margin to 2.7% (-2.4%)

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -0.02 (-0.05)

Guidance for the full year 2025 (unchanged)

Exel Composites expects revenue to increase and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2025 compared to 2024. (Published on 14 February 2025)

Paul Sohlberg, President and CEO:



This year started well for Exel. Our order intake, revenue and adjusted operating profit all continued to improve in line with our guidance. The business climate also improved from the previous quarter. Our activities with customers were successful across many of our customer industries, leading to an order intake growth of 21% year on year and coming in at EUR 34.6 million for the quarter. At the end of March, our order backlog stood at EUR 43.3 million, 24% above the comparison period.

Strategic transformation progressing well

During the quarter, we continued to progress our strategic transformation. An important milestone for the Industrial Solutions Business Unit was securing the approximately EUR 10 million order from a major wind turbine manufacturer in South Asia in February for our new factory in India. We are currently working on ramping up deliveries and expect to progressively increase them in the second and third quarters, continuing into 2026.

Another important milestone took place in the Engineered Solutions Business Unit where the closure of our factory in Oudenaarde, Belgium was completed. Production was concluded at the end of March. In line with the requests from many of our customers, production of their profiles has been transferred to our other factories.

Financial performance improved

In the first quarter, our revenue grew by 8% year on year and amounted to EUR 25.3 million despite the impact of strikes in Finland and some delays in deliveries due to the closure of the factory in Belgium.

Two of our strategic focus areas and customer industries, Transportation, and Buildings and infrastructure, reported revenue growth. We are pleased with the growth of 38% year on year in our Transportation customer industry, where deliveries grew to customers preparing for the closure of the Belgium factory. It was also encouraging to see the continued positive development in Buildings and infrastructure, where we saw revenue increase by 13% due to acquisition of several new customers and market progressively improving after a multiple-year slowdown.

Going forward, we expect growth in the Energy customer industry to start showing as we begin to recognize revenue from the spar cap deliveries from India. We are also seeing increased activity and customer interest in defense-related applications.

In addition, profitability continued to steadily improve in line with our guidance for the year. Adjusted operating profit grew by EUR 1.3 million year on year, coming in at EUR 0.7 million for the quarter (-0.6), thanks to our actions to optimize capacity, tight cost control and operational measures.

In line with our strategy, we continue to invest in the growth of our business and in the production ramp-up in India, both of which are visible in our cash flow in 2025. In the first quarter, the closure of our Oudenaarde factory in Belgium and the investments in India affected our net cash flow from operating activities, which amounted to EUR -3.4 million.

Financial guidance for 2025 intact

We maintain our guidance and expect our revenue to increase and adjusted operating profit to increase significantly in 2025 compared to 2024.

The recent turmoil in the global trade and financial markets and continued geopolitical tensions have increased uncertainty in the market. While our order intake has grown, the increased uncertainty may delay customers' decision-making and slow down order intake and deliveries in the near term.

Exel has own manufacturing in all main geographical regions, including the US, which means that we are resilient to geopolitical changes. We can ensure deliveries to our customers on all continents with established demand for composites.

At Exel, we continue to feel positive about the year 2025 and will continue to implement our strategy to deliver continued positive growth this year.

I would like to thank our customers and investors for their continued trust in us and the whole personnel of Exel for their hard work and commitment to excellence.

Paul Sohlberg

Consolidated key figures

Q1 Q1 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand unless otherwise indicated 2025 2024 % 2024 Revenue 25,278 23,365 8.2 99,614 Operating profit 113 -555 120.5 -2,853 % of revenue 0.4 -2.4 -2.9 Adjusted operating profit 1) 682 -555 223.0 1,704 % of revenue 2.7 -2.4 1.7 EBITDA 1,451 905 60.4 4,246 Adjusted EBITDA 1) 2,020 905 123.2 7,624 Profit before tax -2,241 -607 -269.0 -3,778 Profit for the period -2,235 -598 -273.6 -5,027 Profit for the period excluding non-controlling interest -2,067 -539 -283.5 -4,663 % of revenue -8.2 -2.3 -4.7 Shareholders' equity 30,666 16,725 83.4 32,337 Interest-bearing liabilities 31,793 46,148 -31.1 30,414 Cash and cash equivalents 7,692 10,207 -24.6 10,904 Net interest-bearing liabilities 24,101 35,941 -32.9 19,509 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2) 2.8 11.2 -75.4 2.6 Capital employed 62,459 62,873 -0.7 62,751 Return on equity, % -28.4 -13.9 -104.1 -20.1 Return on capital employed, % 0.8 -3.4 124.2 -4.3 Equity ratio, % 35.1 19.4 80.8 36.8 Net gearing, % 78.6 214.9 -63.4 60.3 Net cash flow from operating activities -3,454 -2,611 32.3 581 Net cash flow from investing activities -1,192 -432 175.9 -2,595 Capital expenditure 1,223 441 177.6 2,658 % of revenue 4.8 1.9 2.7 Research and development costs 950 1,077 -11.7 3,738 % of revenue 3.8 4.6 3.8 Order intake 34,604 28,615 20.9 104,872 Order backlog 43,291 34,893 24.1 34,177 Earnings per share, diluted and undiluted, EUR -0.02 -0.05 57.1 -0.07 Equity per share, EUR 0.28 1.39 -79.69 0.49 Average share price, EUR 0.35 2.34 -85.0 0.40 Average number of shares, diluted and undiluted, 1,000 shares 3) 106,085 11,854 794.9 63,729 Employees, average 643 623 3.3 632 Employees, end of period 640 626 2.2 637

1) Excluding material items affecting comparability, such as restructuring costs, impairment losses and reversals, and costs related to planned or realized business acquisitions or disposals

2) Last 12 months' adjusted EBITDA

3) Exel's rights issue completed in June 2024 increased the total number of shares from 11,896,843 to 106,728,395. Average number of shares excludes shares held by the company.

Revenue by business unit

Q1 Q1 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand 2025 2024 % 2024 Engineered Solutions BU 21,093 19,119 10.3 82,485 Industrial Solutions BU 4,177 4,246 -1.6 17,109 Other 7 0 19 Total 25,278 23,365 8.2 99,614



Revenue by customer industry

Q1 Q1 Change Q1-Q4 EUR thousand 2025 2024 % 2024 Buildings and infrastructure 5,421 4,801 12.9 21,502 Industrial 3,505 3,357 4.4 15,588 Energy 5,048 5,315 -5.0 20,923 Transportation 5,420 3,937 37.7 17,391 Other 5,885 5,955 -1.2 24,210 Total 25,278 23,365 8.2 99,614

Vantaa, 8 May 2025

Exel Composites Plc

Board of Directors

Exel Composites Plc