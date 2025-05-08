BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Autohome Inc (ATHM) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB340.450 million, or RMB0.71 per share. This compares with RMB379.776 million, or RMB0.78 per share, last year.Excluding items, Autohome Inc reported adjusted earnings of RMB420.770 million or RMB0.88 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 9.7% to RMB1.453 billion from RMB1.609 billion last year.Autohome Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB340.450 Mln. vs. RMB379.776 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.71 vs. RMB0.78 last year. -Revenue: RMB1.453 Bln vs. RMB1.609 Bln last year.For the first quarter, the company posted net income per ADS of RMB 2.85, lower than RMB 3.13 per ADS, recorded for the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings per ADS stood at RMB 3.52, compared with RMB 4.07 per ADS in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX