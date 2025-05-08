Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W97C | ISIN: US05278C1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AHB
München
08.05.25 | 08:02
24,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOHOME INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOHOME INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60024,20013:10
22,80023,20009:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOHOME
AUTOHOME INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTOHOME INC5,450-2,68 %
AUTOHOME INC ADR24,4000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.