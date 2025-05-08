The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
08th May 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 07thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
07th May 2025 101.86p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 99.43p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
