With effect from May 09, 2025, the subscription rights of Dustin Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 20, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|DUST TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0025011067
|Order book ID:
|403746
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from May 09, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Dustin Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 30, 2025.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|DUST BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0025011075
|Order book ID:
|403747
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
