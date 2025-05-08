With effect from May 09, 2025, the subscription rights of Dustin Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 20, 2025.

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DUST TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0025011067 Order book ID: 403746 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table



With effect from May 09, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Dustin Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 30, 2025.

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DUST BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0025011075 Order book ID: 403747 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Stockholm AB