WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) reported net income for the first quarter of $519 million, compared to a net loss of $148 million in the same period in 2024. Profit per share was $2.93 compared to a loss of $1.05. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Total revenue for the first quarter was $667 million, compared to $94 million in the same period in 2024.For 2025, Novavax currently expects to achieve adjusted total revenue of between $975 million and $1.025 billion.Shares of Novavax are up 23% in pre-market trade on Thursday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX