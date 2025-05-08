Oryzon Genomics has been awarded a €13.26m (US$15m) non-dilutive grant under the Med4Cure initiative, part of the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) framework, launched in May 2024. As an associate partner, Oryzon will undertake the development of project VANDAM, focused on personalised medicine approaches in rare and orphan diseases. The grant represents c 64% of the €20.68m accepted budget for the 44-month programme and, combined with the €30m recently raised through equity financing, should provide additional financial flexibility to advance Oryzon's pipeline. The initial focus of the project will be on aggression in subtypes of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and neuroendocrine tumours, which is strategically aligned with Oryzon's long-term emphasis on precision medicine in CNS and oncology. We expect to incorporate the grant into our financial model following the Q125 results.

