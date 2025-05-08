Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLCG" or the "Corporation"), Canada's leading franchisor of mortgage professionals, is pleased to report that the following seven (7) director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD

Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Gary Mauris 67,093,513 99.42 390,202 0.58 Chris Kayat 67,093,513 99.42 390,202 0.58 Trevor Bruno 62,985,184 92.69 4,965,089 7.31 James Bell 67,093,513 99.42 390,202 0.58 Kingsley Ward 65,925,199 97.05 2,055,956 2.95 Ron Gratton 66,023,551 97.19 1,907,604 2.81 Dennis Sykora 67,481,542 99.99 2,173 0.01

In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation was approved with 67,483,449 (99.99%) of the votes cast for and 266 (0.01%) of the votes withheld.

The resolution approving the unallocated options under the stock option plan was approved with 64,003,455 (94.84%) of the votes cast for and 3,480,260 (5.16%) of the votes against.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,600 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

