The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

The Diverse Income Trust plc

09th May 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 08thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

08th May 2025 102.27p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 99.76p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

09thMay 2025