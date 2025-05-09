The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09
The Diverse Income Trust plc
09th May 2025
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 08thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
08th May 2025 102.27p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 99.76p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
09thMay 2025
