Freitag, 09.05.2025

WKN: A2H5NP | ISIN: FI4000283130 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E2
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 09:12
15,020 Euro
+0,67 % +0,100
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOFORE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOFORE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,14015,40013:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 11:00 Uhr
25 Leser



Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review April 2025: April net sales 15.5 million euros

Finanznachrichten News

9.5.2025 11:59:57 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc
9 May 2025 at 12 noon EET
Inside Information


Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review April 2025: April net sales 15.5 million euros

Inside information: Gofore's net sales were 15.5 (17.0) million euros in April 2025. The 12-month pro forma net sales were 181.8 million euros. The Group employed 1,470 (1,456) people at the end of April.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"April net sales was 15.5 million euros. Our billing rate was at the same level as in March. April had one working day less than a year ago.

There is good activity in the sales pipeline, and we achieved wins in public sector tenders in April. We were selected as a partner for the Employment Fund with a very broad offering to improve their IT capabilities. We came first in all nine areas of this tender. The maximum value of the four-year frame agreement is 8.6 million euros. The services include, among others, architecture, data management, project management and development expertise, application development support, testing, cloud infrastructure and platform services, as well as end-user services and integrations.

We were also selected to implement the renewal of the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority's (STUK) information system as the sole supplier. This is an important win and one of the recent significant breakthroughs in the area of overall security, which is strategically important to us. This client relationship is new for Gofore. The agreement period is eight years, and its anticipated value, including optional years, is 5 million euros. It includes, among other things, architectural services for the service platform, services related to information system implementation, and later support, maintenance, and further development services.

The change negotiations planned for reducing personnel by 95 people and started on 14 April 2025, concluded on 7 May 2025. As a result of negotiations conducted in good spirit and expedited by mutual decision, we will reduce 80 jobs from administrative and expert roles, which will bring us estimated annual savings of 6.4 million euros. A separate announcement regarding the decisions was published this morning, 9 May 2025.

Now, we will collectively focus on everyday customer work and the implementation of our strategy. Our ability to invest in experts working with customers and to create exceptional customer value will be strengthened by the lighter administration and reduced free capacity."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month
2025

Net sales, MEUR

Net sales, last 12 mos
pro forma (LTM)

Number of employees
at end of period

No. of working days
in Finland

Own capacity,
FTE

Sub-
contracting, FTE

January

15.6 (16.9)

184.9

1470 (1463)

21 (22)

1387 (1372)

148 (147)

February

14.8 (16.3)

183.3

1470 (1461)

20 (21)

1381 (1372)

144 (149)

March

16.1 (16.0)

183.4

1469 (1456)

21 (20)

1379 (1371)

150 (160)

April

15.5 (17.0)

181.8

1470 (1456)

20 (21)

1388 (1372)

163 (155)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2025 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Further information:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
Tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We employ nearly 1,500 experts across 18 locations in Finland, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Estonia. With our technology and business expertise, we work for functional, secure and equal services for the digital society and sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals share a pioneering ambition to create a more humane and responsible digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2024, our net sales amounted to EUR 186,2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe. Discover more about us at gofore.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
