Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, and Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, are expanding their long-term partnership to deliver even greater value to their customers. This collaboration includes several key initiatives focused on empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

One key initiative is the integration of Fiserv's Clover Capital solution, which provides SMBs with improved access to capital to help them scale and grow. Additionally, Paysafe will leverage Fiserv's Data-as-a-Service solution to further enhance their risk and fraud protection, strengthening security and trust for both consumers and merchants.

In the US, the two companies are collaborating to launch a digital wallet within Fiserv's Clover merchant base. This wallet will enable businesses to receive faster settlements and access a full range of banking services, while enhancing the customer experience. This marks a milestone in Paysafe's business wallet platform evolution, offering a solution designed for financial efficiency and scalability.

"These strategic initiatives reflect the strength and momentum of our partnership with Fiserv," said Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe. "Together, we are creating innovative, growth-oriented solutions that unlock new opportunities for SMBs while accelerating our product expansion strategies."

"Our expanded collaboration with Paysafe reflects our shared commitment to empowering small and mid-sized businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today's digital economy," said Jennifer LaClair, Head of Merchant Solutions at Fiserv.

Paysafe and Fiserv are excited to continue building on their strong partnership, delivering more value across the payment ecosystem.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 29 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $152 billion in 2024, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover, the world's smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

