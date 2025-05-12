aXichem AB: aXichem receives first call-off order for aXiphen from Chr. Olesen after successful tests in Brazil

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), the developer of innovative feed additives and food supplement ingredients, announces that the Company, after very successful tests at a major chicken meat production facility in Brazil, has received the first call-off order for aXiphen® within the framework of the order from the distributor Chr. Olesen, totaling approximately SEK 7 million, which the Company previously communicated. The value of the call-off order amounts to approximately SEK 1.5 million and delivery is planned for the second quarter.

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, comments:

"One of Brazil's larger chicken meat producers has tested feed containing aXiphen over several breeding cycles with exceptionally good results. The producer has a history of problems with salmonella in its stables, but after tests with aXiphen in the feed, all stables were salmonella-free. It is gratifying to see that aXiphen's effect on salmonella bacteria is not negatively affected by the warm climate in Brazil, but is just as effective as in the production tests we have previously conducted in Europe. I can conclude that aXiphen is a non-antibiotic alternative that inhibits salmonella, improves animal health and provides significant competitive advantages for chicken producers."



About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili peppers and their active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines capsaicin with a phenyl group. The result is an innovative substance with completely unique properties. As an ingredient in chicken feed, phenylcapsaicin is now a non-antibiotic alternative that inhibits salmonella, improves animal health and increases productivity.

Production trials conducted in Brazil 2025 confirm previous production trials and studies conducted in Europe, which proved the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed. The production trial in Europe included approximately 1.6 million birds and showed, under the test conditions and when 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin was added to the feed, a statistically significant reduction in the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor tests. The European Production Efficiency Model, EPEF, also showed that breeding efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 12 May 2025, 08:30 AM CET.

