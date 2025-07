aXichem AB: aXichem submits complementary information for authorization in EU of phenylcapsaicin as a zootechnical feed additive for chickens for fattening

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), a developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that the company has submitted complementary information to EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) for the authorization of phenylcapsaicin as a feed additive within the animal category "chickens for fattening". The application is filed under the category of zootechnical additives, within the functional group "other zootechnical additives". The submission is based on evidence demonstrating the salmonella-inhibiting properties of phenylcapsaicin.

Torsten Helsing, CEO, comments:

"I am very pleased that we now have submitted the complementary information and the data, regarding environmental safety, consumer safety and efficacy, required by EFSA. It is also gratifying that we in the process of generating this new information have been able to, in a controlled clinical environment, demonstrate, confirm and statistically validate phenylcapsaicin's effect as a potent salmonella inhibitor as well as its unique characteristics. We will continuously monitor EFSA's review process and keep the market updated on any significant changes in the development."

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced.

Production tests and studies have proven the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed.

A production test on on-floor salmonella prevalence, following the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in a regular starter diet, was carried out in a full-scale commercial broiler production trial under farming conditions. The production test included about 1.6 million broiler chickens. The trial concluded that under the conditions of the test, the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in broiler chicken feed statistically significantly reduced the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor boot swabs. The European model for production efficiency, EPEF, showed that production efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

This information is such that aXichem is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation (EU no. 596/2014). The information was submitted, through the provision of the specified contact person, for publication on 1 July 2025, 08:30 AM CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.

More information is available at www.axichem.com.