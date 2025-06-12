aXichem AB: aXichem announces positive results of completed efficacy studies, as well as time for submission of supplemented Feed Additive application in the EU

aXichem AB (publ), developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that it has successfully completed the efficacy studies that form part of the basis for the supplement to the application for Feed Additive approval in the EU for phenylcapsaicin as a salmonella-inhibiting additive in chicken feed. The company is now compiling all supplementary material and will submit the new parts of the application to the European Food and Safety Authority (EFSA) within approximately one month.

Torsten Helsing, CEO, comments:

"We now have the material required to compile and submit our supplemented application to EFSA. The final efficacy study in a clinical setting, where chickens were exposed to salmonella at a level that is higher compared to what is seen in an industrial production environment, showed that phenylcapsaicin has a statistically significant salmonella-inhibiting effect. This means that we are ready to compile the material for EFSA's review."

About phenylcapsaicin and aXiphen

The health benefits of chili, with its active ingredient capsaicin have been known for centuries. aXichem's proprietary molecule, phenylcapsaicin, combines the naturally occurring phenyl group with capsaicin, bridged by a triple bond. The result is an innovative natural analogue capsaicin with high purity, where the pungency is greatly reduced.

Production tests and studies have proven the effectiveness of aXiphen® as an ingredient in poultry feed. A production test on on-floor salmonella prevalence, following the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in a regular starter diet, was carried out in a full-scale commercial broiler production trial under farming conditions. The production test included about 1.6 million broiler chickens. The trial concluded that under the conditions of the test, the inclusion of 15 ppm phenylcapsaicin in broiler chicken feed statistically significantly reduced the number of farms with salmonella-positive floor boot swabs. The European model for production efficiency, EPEF, showed that production efficiency increased by 14% compared to traditional feeding.

The information was submitted, through the care of the contact person below, for publication on 12 June 2025, at 08:30 AM CET.

Company contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO, aXichem AB

Phone: +46 706 863 355 Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.com

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio-enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.

More information is available at www.axichem.com.