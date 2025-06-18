Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die interessanteste spekulative Chance im kommenden Rohstoff-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CPC | ISIN: SE0005250719 | Ticker-Symbol: A6X
Frankfurt
18.06.25 | 08:13
0,230 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXICHEM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXICHEM AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2025 11:30 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

aXichem AB: Resolutions from the 2025 Annual General Meeting of aXichem AB (publ)

aXichem AB (publ), corporate registration number 556739-8663 (the "Company"), held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. in Malmö. The following is an account of the main content of the most important decisions. Complete information and documents regarding the meeting's decisions are available on the Company's website, www.axichem.com.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to dispose of the Company's results in accordance with the Board's proposal in the annual report, meaning that no dividend will be paid and that the result for the financial year 2024 will be carried forward.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the ordinary board members Jan Gustavsson, Torsten Helsing, Jørn H. Berthelsen, Edward van den Elsen, Michael Engström and Christian Månsson. Jan Gustavsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Forvis Mazars AB as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Annika Larsson will continue as the auditor in charge.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the Board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors' fees shall be paid in eight price base amounts to the Chairman of the Board and in three price base amounts each to the other Board members. The Annual General Meeting further resolved that the auditor's fees shall be paid in accordance with an approved current account.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, at the latest until the time of the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions and with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, to decide on the issue of new shares, convertibles and/or warrants, provided that such an issue may not result in the Company's share capital exceeding the Company's maximum permitted share capital according to the Articles of

Association. Such an issue decision may also be made with a provision for payment in kind, set-off or other conditions.

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on 18 June 2025, at 11:30 CET.

Contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, +46 70 686 33 55. Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.se

About aXichem:

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e. synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The Company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the Company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and a dietary supplement, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in dietary supplements for intestinal health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in dietary supplements for bioavailability enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. More information is available at www.axichem.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.