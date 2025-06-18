aXichem AB: Resolutions from the 2025 Annual General Meeting of aXichem AB (publ)

aXichem AB (publ), corporate registration number 556739-8663 (the "Company"), held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. in Malmö. The following is an account of the main content of the most important decisions. Complete information and documents regarding the meeting's decisions are available on the Company's website, www.axichem.com.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to dispose of the Company's results in accordance with the Board's proposal in the annual report, meaning that no dividend will be paid and that the result for the financial year 2024 will be carried forward.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the ordinary board members Jan Gustavsson, Torsten Helsing, Jørn H. Berthelsen, Edward van den Elsen, Michael Engström and Christian Månsson. Jan Gustavsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Forvis Mazars AB as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Annika Larsson will continue as the auditor in charge.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the Board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors' fees shall be paid in eight price base amounts to the Chairman of the Board and in three price base amounts each to the other Board members. The Annual General Meeting further resolved that the auditor's fees shall be paid in accordance with an approved current account.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, at the latest until the time of the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions and with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, to decide on the issue of new shares, convertibles and/or warrants, provided that such an issue may not result in the Company's share capital exceeding the Company's maximum permitted share capital according to the Articles of

Association. Such an issue decision may also be made with a provision for payment in kind, set-off or other conditions.

The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on 18 June 2025, at 11:30 CET.

Contact:

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, +46 70 686 33 55. Email: torsten.helsing@axichem.se

