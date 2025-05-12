WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BALL), an aluminium packaging company, on Monday announced that it has launched an underwritten public offering of 750 million euros aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2032.Ball plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings under its U.S. dollar revolver, among others, though the final use and timing of the funds will be decided by management.In the offering, BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and UniCredit Bank GmbH are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers.On Friday, Ball Corp. closed trading at $52.13, up by 0.68% on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-hours, the stock traded 0.29% higher at $52.28.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX