The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12

The Diverse Income Trust plc

12th May 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 09thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

09th May 2025 102.80p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 100.29p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

12thMay 2025