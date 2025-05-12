Perpetua Resources Corp.: Perpetua Resources Announces First Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

BOISE, Idaho, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") announced today that its unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 were filed. For details, please see the Company's filings available on EDGAR and SEDAR.

Perpetua Resources' vision is to provide the U.S. with a domestic source of the critical mineral antimony, develop one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the country and restore an abandoned brownfield site. Perpetua Resources is focused on advancing the Stibnite Gold Project ("Stibnite Gold Project" or "Project") towards a construction decision, including finalizing the remaining federal and state permits and securing project financing.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights:

Zero lost time incidents or reportable environmental spills.

USFS issued the Final Record of Decision ("ROD") for the Project.

Successful completion of basic engineering and cost update for the Project.

Executed procurement contract with Idaho Power for critical long-lead power line items.

Added to the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index and the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF.

Welcomed Executive Order to strengthen American mineral production and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign nations for its mineral supply.

Announced Stibnite Gold Project was selected as a priority project by the White House.

"Perpetua Resources began 2025 with the biggest milestone in the company's history - a favorable Final Record of Decision for the Stibnite Gold Project," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "In April 2025, our project was selected as a Transparency Project by the White House, which I believe underscores the immense strategic value of our asset to our country. Importantly, we completed the first quarter safely, with no lost time incidents or reportable spills."

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by one of the lowest carbon emissions grids in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a U.S.-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. Perpetua Resources has been awarded a TIA of $59.2 million in DPA funding to advance construction readiness and permitting of the Project. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic source of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Note

Investors should be aware that the Project's inclusion as a Transparency Project on the Permitting Dashboard does not imply endorsement of or support for the project by the federal government, or create a presumption that the Project will be approved, favorably reviewed by any agency, or receive federal funding. The inclusion of a project on the Permitting Dashboard may be reconsidered based on updated information. Additionally, investors should be aware that the Executive Order does not indicate any commitments on the part of the government or any government agency with regard to the applicability of any programs to the Project, or the timing or outcome of any such initiative that may be applicable to the Project.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, next steps and courses of action; the anticipated outcomes from the Executive Order and the Transparency Projects list for the Company or the mining industry; our ability to comply with, obtain and defend permits related to the Project; our ability to successfully implement and fund the Project and the occurrence of the expected benefits from the Project; and our and Ambri Inc.'s ability to perform under the supply agreement.

