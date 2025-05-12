SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech announced plans to invest more than $700 million in a new 700,000 square foot state-of-the-art drug manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, NC. The project will add more than 400 high-wage manufacturing jobs when the site is operational and more than 1,500 construction jobs during development. Roche and Genentech's current U.S. footprint includes 13 manufacturing and 15 R&D sites.Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee said, 'We are thrilled to establish this relationship with the city of Holly Springs, where we expect to have a positive impact on the local economy and community.'For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX