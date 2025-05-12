SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Monday announced plans to invest over $700 million in a new state-of-the-art drug manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, creating more than 400 high-wage manufacturing and over 1,500 construction jobs in the region.The new facility is expected to support Roche and Genentech's future portfolio of next-generation obesity medicines. Moreover, the investment could expand in the future based on business needs and the U.S. policy environment.Currently, Roche's stock is trading at $38.53, up 0.68 percent on the OTC Markets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX