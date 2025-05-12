Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
WKN: A40H9L | ISIN: FR001400RKU0 | Ticker-Symbol: OR90
München
12.05.25 | 11:34
0,003 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAFE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0030,00318:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 18:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Safe Orthopaedics: SAFE Group - Successful first surgeries in Texas following purchase contract

Finanznachrichten News

Successful first surgeries in Texas following purchase contract

Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle - France - May 12, 2025, 6.00 p.m. Safe Group (FR001400F1V2 - ALSAF), a leader in innovative medical solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of the first surgeries at a new facility in Texas, where Safe Orthopaedics and Spine Up solutions are newly referenced (see press release of March 12, 2025). These operations mark an important milestone in the deployment of Safe Group's high-quality healthcare in the United States, the world's leading market for spine surgery implants.

The operations were performed by a team of experienced surgeons trained by Safe, using the latest medical technologies offered by SpineUp. Patients benefited from procedures that ensure optimal results.

"We are delighted to announce the success of these first surgeries in Texas" said Nicolas Papillon, Safe Group's Chief Operating Officer. "This achievement is a testament to the synergies between Safe Group and Spine Up solutions, and to our commitment to offering cutting-edge technologies and expanding our presence to better serve our patients."

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgeries. The group employs approximately 100 people.
Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 15 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States.
For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging.
For more information: www.safemedical.fr

Contacts
SAFE GROUPAELYON ADVISORS
investors@safeorthopaedics.com safe@aelyonadvisors.fr


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
