Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Innovation, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, launches a bond issue for a maximum amount of EUR1.5M on LITA.co, a leading sustainable investment platform 12-May-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, May 12, 2025 Charwood Innovation, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, launches a bond issue for a maximum amount of EUR1.5M on LITA.co, a leading sustainable investment platform ? This transaction is aimed at accelerating the deployment of the first innovation center dedicated to pyrogasification ? Charwood Energy is guaranteeing 75% of the transaction through an FDBG[1] and the pledging of its shares Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), an innovative player in the energy transition through biomass, is today announcing the launch of a bond issue via LITA.co, a crowdfunding platform for investing in companies committed to the ecological and social transition. The maximum amount of this issue is set at EUR1.5M. Adrien Haller, Chairman, CEO and founder of Charwood Energy, said: "We are proud to launch this issue on LITA.co, whose commitment to the sustainable economy aligns perfectly with our values. This transaction offers Charwood Innovation the opportunity to broaden its prospects, with the support of investors who share our mission to offer industry and local authorities a greener and more efficient energy mix." The emergence of green gas to meet decarbonization requirements With 45% of national energy consumption, heat remains largely dependent on natural gas, a fossil resource that emits CO? and is subject to highly volatile prices. Renewable energies' share of this mix remains insufficient, and both industry and local authorities face a lack of energy systems suited to making use of their often-non-standardized biofuels. A solution to accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy sources Driven by the Charwood Energy Group, a leading player in the biomass sector, Charwood Innovation is developing an unprecedented technological offering with the first independent industrial center in France dedicated to research, testing, and training in pyrogasification. This entity positions itself as an industrial accelerator of energy transition, providing its customers with high value-added services: real-world biofuel testing, technical support, development of technological building blocks and operational training. This offering meets growing demand from industries looking to green their energy mix and control costs, while local authorities seek to strengthen their local autonomy. A hybrid value-creating business model Charwood Energy is developing a hybrid model based on third-party operations, which generated all of its revenue in 2024, alongside in-house operations. Charwood Innovation's activity is aimed at structuring Charwood Energy's historic skills base. This fund-raising will enable us to continue this structuring, finance equipment to industrialize pyrogasification solutions, and develop new ways of valorizing syngas (methanation, molecules of interest, etc.). In 2025, Charwood Energy signed an initial partnership agreement with Verallia France for the supply and operation of a syngas production plant, enabling it to establish a foundation of recurring revenue over time. Terms of the transaction Following a pre-subscription period launched on May 13, 2025, subscriptions will open on June 10, 2025, and close no later than July 15, 2025, with the aim of raising a maximum of EUR1.5 million (minimum threshold EUR0.8 million). The issue involves bonds offering a gross annual interest rate of 9%, with interest payments made semi-annually. The investment period is four years, with a repayment of the principal at maturity after a three-year grace period. The minimum investment is set at EUR300, or EUR5,000 for subscriptions through an equity savings plan (PEA) or an SME equity savings plan (PEA-PME), directly accessible on the LITA.co platform. About LITA.co A leading player in sustainable investment, LITA.co is a digital platform dedicated to financing the economy of tomorrow. Starting from EUR100, it allows citizens to invest their savings without compromising their values, by investing directly in the equity or debt of companies committed to the ecological and social transition. From SMEs to start-ups, cooperatives, sustainable real estate, renewable energies and agroecology, all companies involved in crowdfunding on LITA.co are carefully selected on the basis of both positive impacts and economic sustainability criteria. Approved as a PSFP (crowdfunding service provider) by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and certified as both a Solidarity-Based Enterprise of Social Utility (ESUS) and by Finansol, the platform has already raised over EUR100 million from a community of 120,000 committed individual investors. Contacts: LITA.co Maxime Getten Investment Director maxime.getten@lita.co

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass.

Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors

Contacts

CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy 02 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 01 56 88 11 22 01 56 88 11 14

[1] First Demand Bank Guarantee

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy_Bond issue launch_VFinal

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 2135516 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2135516 12-May-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)