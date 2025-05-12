Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
12.05.25 | 08:19
3,140 Euro
+0,64 % +0,020
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.05.2025 18:21 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: Charwood Innovation, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, launches a bond issue for a maximum amount of EUR1.5M on LITA.co, a leading sustainable investment platform

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Innovation, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, launches a bond issue for a maximum amount of EUR1.5M on LITA.co, a leading sustainable investment platform 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy:  Charwood Innovation, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, launches a bond issue for a maximum amount of 
EUR1.5M on LITA.co, a leading sustainable investment platform 
12-May-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, May 12, 2025 
 
 
Charwood Innovation, a subsidiary of Charwood Energy, launches a bond issue for a maximum amount of EUR1.5M on LITA.co, a 
leading sustainable investment platform 
 ? This transaction is aimed at accelerating the deployment of the first innovation center dedicated to 
  pyrogasification 
 ? Charwood Energy is guaranteeing 75% of the transaction through an FDBG[1] and the pledging of its shares 
 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), an innovative player in the energy transition through biomass, is 
today announcing the launch of a bond issue via LITA.co, a crowdfunding platform for investing in companies committed 
to the ecological and social transition. The maximum amount of this issue is set at EUR1.5M. 
 
Adrien Haller, Chairman, CEO and founder of Charwood Energy, said: 
"We are proud to launch this issue on LITA.co, whose commitment to the sustainable economy aligns perfectly with our 
values. This transaction offers Charwood Innovation the opportunity to broaden its prospects, with the support of 
investors who share our mission to offer industry and local authorities a greener and more efficient energy mix." 
 
The emergence of green gas to meet decarbonization requirements 
With 45% of national energy consumption, heat remains largely dependent on natural gas, a fossil resource that emits 
CO? and is subject to highly volatile prices. 
Renewable energies' share of this mix remains insufficient, and both industry and local authorities face a lack of 
energy systems suited to making use of their often-non-standardized biofuels. 
 
A solution to accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy sources 
Driven by the Charwood Energy Group, a leading player in the biomass sector, Charwood Innovation is developing an 
unprecedented technological offering with the first independent industrial center in France dedicated to research, 
testing, and training in pyrogasification. 
This entity positions itself as an industrial accelerator of energy transition, providing its customers with high 
value-added services: real-world biofuel testing, technical support, development of technological building blocks and 
operational training. 
This offering meets growing demand from industries looking to green their energy mix and control costs, while local 
authorities seek to strengthen their local autonomy. 
 
A hybrid value-creating business model 
Charwood Energy is developing a hybrid model based on third-party operations, which generated all of its revenue in 
2024, alongside in-house operations. 
Charwood Innovation's activity is aimed at structuring Charwood Energy's historic skills base. This fund-raising will 
enable us to continue this structuring, finance equipment to industrialize pyrogasification solutions, and develop new 
ways of valorizing syngas (methanation, molecules of interest, etc.). 
In 2025, Charwood Energy signed an initial partnership agreement with Verallia France for the supply and operation of a 
syngas production plant, enabling it to establish a foundation of recurring revenue over time. 
 
 
Terms of the transaction 
Following a pre-subscription period launched on May 13, 2025, subscriptions will open on June 10, 2025, and close no 
later than July 15, 2025, with the aim of raising a maximum of EUR1.5 million (minimum threshold EUR0.8 million). 
The issue involves bonds offering a gross annual interest rate of 9%, with interest payments made semi-annually. The 
investment period is four years, with a repayment of the principal at maturity after a three-year grace period. The 
minimum investment is set at EUR300, or EUR5,000 for subscriptions through an equity savings plan (PEA) or an SME equity 
savings plan (PEA-PME), directly accessible on the LITA.co platform. 
 
 
About LITA.co 
A leading player in sustainable investment, LITA.co is a digital platform dedicated to financing the economy of 
tomorrow. Starting from EUR100, it allows citizens to invest their savings without compromising their values, by 
investing directly in the equity or debt of companies committed to the ecological and social transition. From SMEs to 
start-ups, cooperatives, sustainable real estate, renewable energies and agroecology, all companies involved in 
crowdfunding on LITA.co are carefully selected on the basis of both positive impacts and economic sustainability 
criteria. Approved as a PSFP (crowdfunding service provider) by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and 
certified as both a Solidarity-Based Enterprise of Social Utility (ESUS) and by Finansol, the platform has already 
raised over EUR100 million from a community of 120,000 committed individual investors. 
 
Contacts: 
LITA.co 
Maxime Getten 
 
Investment Director 
maxime.getten@lita.co

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass.

Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification.

Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
02 97 26 46 30 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Investor Relations      Press Relations 
Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
01 56 88 11 22        01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] First Demand Bank Guarantee

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy_Bond issue launch_VFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2135516 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2135516 12-May-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2135516&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.