DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces the appointment of a new independent director to its Board

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces the appointment of a new independent director to its Board 16-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, July 16, 2025 Charwood Energy announces the appointment of a new independent director to its Board Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from biomass recovery, announces the appointment of Steve Levy as a new independent director to its Board of Directors, effective from June 30, 2025. With more than 20 years of experience in finance, Steve Levy has worked as an M&A advisor, investor and manager. He headed up the capital markets activities of US corporate investment bank Stifel in Paris, assisting many companies with their financing operations and strategic development. He is currently the Chairman and founder of i5AC, an advisory and investment firm active in several innovative sectors, including energy, industry, technology and international trade. His appointment ties in with Charwood Energy's desire to strengthen its strategic and financial expertise in order to support its growth and structure its resources to meet its ambitions. Adrien Haller, Chairman & CEO and founder of Charwood Energy, said: "I am delighted to welcome Steve Levy to our Board of Directors. His in-depth expertise in the energy and growth finance markets will be a valuable asset to us in supporting our strategic development and growth ambitions." Steve Levy, Independent Director, said "I am honored to be joining the Board of Charwood Energy at a strategic point in its development. The company has an ambitious industrial vision in support of the energy transition, based on innovation, technological expertise and practical dedication. I am keen to put my experience to work for this impetus, to support a team committed to creating sustainable value." Next publication: H1 2025 revenue, September 16, 2025 after market closes. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors Contacts CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com +33 6 85 36 76 81 +33 (1) 56 88 11 14

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy_BOD Appointment_vFinal

=------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2170676 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2170676 16-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170676&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)