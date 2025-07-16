Anzeige
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
16.07.25 | 09:05
2,880 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.07.2025 18:21 Uhr
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces the appointment of a new independent director to its Board

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces the appointment of a new independent director to its Board 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy announces the appointment of a new independent director to its Board 
16-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, July 16, 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
Charwood Energy announces the appointment of a new independent director to its Board 
 
  
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from 
biomass recovery, announces the appointment of Steve Levy as a new independent director to its Board of Directors, 
effective from June 30, 2025. 
 
  
 
With more than 20 years of experience in finance, Steve Levy has worked as an M&A advisor, investor and manager. He 
headed up the capital markets activities of US corporate investment bank Stifel in Paris, assisting many companies with 
their financing operations and strategic development. 
 
He is currently the Chairman and founder of i5AC, an advisory and investment firm active in several innovative sectors, 
including energy, industry, technology and international trade. 
 
His appointment ties in with Charwood Energy's desire to strengthen its strategic and financial expertise in order to 
support its growth and structure its resources to meet its ambitions. 
 
  
 
Adrien Haller, Chairman & CEO and founder of Charwood Energy, said: "I am delighted to welcome Steve Levy to our Board 
of Directors. His in-depth expertise in the energy and growth finance markets will be a valuable asset to us in 
supporting our strategic development and growth ambitions." 
 
  
 
Steve Levy, Independent Director, said "I am honored to be joining the Board of Charwood Energy at a strategic point in 
its development. The company has an ambitious industrial vision in support of the energy transition, based on 
innovation, technological expertise and practical dedication. I am keen to put my experience to work for this impetus, 
to support a team committed to creating sustainable value." 
 
  
 
  
 
Next publication: H1 2025 revenue, September 16, 2025 after market closes. 
 
  
 
About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, 
installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. 
 
Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - 
heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French 
PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors   
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Contacts 
 
  
 
CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
                     
 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN           SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
Investor Relations          Press Relations 
 
Ghislaine Gasparetto         Michael Scholze 
 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com    michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
+33 6 85 36 76 81          +33 (1) 56 88 11 14

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy_BOD Appointment_vFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2170676 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2170676 16-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
