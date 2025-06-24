Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
24.06.25 | 08:19
2,960 Euro
-2,63 % -0,080
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.06.2025 18:21 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Charwood Energy: Energy&+ asserts its position as an equipment supplier with a new project to install boilers for the district heating network in Gaillac (Tarn)

DJ Charwood Energy: Energy&+ asserts its position as an equipment supplier with a new project to install boilers for the district heating network in Gaillac (Tarn) 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Energy&+ asserts its position as an equipment supplier with a new project to install boilers for the 
district heating network in Gaillac (Tarn)   
24-Jun-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, June 24, 2025 

Energy&+ asserts its position as an equipment supplier with a new project to install boilers for the district heating 
network in Gaillac (Tarn) 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from 
biomass recovery, announces the signature of a contract between its works subsidiary Energy&+ and its customer, Trifyl, 
the Tarn mixed association, for the supply, installation and commissioning of two wood-fired boilers to supply heating 
and domestic hot water for some twenty buildings in Gaillac. 
 
 Heat produced from wood represents a strategic challenge for ADEME. With almost a third of France's territory covered 
by forests, the wood-energy sector is the leading source of renewable energy in France. 
 
To further decarbonize the French territory, public policy has set ambitious targets for 2030, which this project fits 
perfectly into: 
 
 -- 49% reduction in GHG emissions from buildings by 2030, compared with 2015, 
 -- 33% reduction in GHG emissions from energy production by 2030, compared with 2015, 
 -- 35% reduction in GHG emissions from waste by 2030, compared with 2015. 
  
 
With this emblematic project, the commune of Gaillac is taking an important step in its energy transition by limiting 
its dependence on fossil fuels and using short supply chains for its resources. 
 
As the Trifyl mixed syndicate is responsible for waste management, it is planned to valorize certain biomasses present 
in the area, such as green waste. 
 
This new facility will replace old fossil-fuel heating systems, thus avoiding the release of 1,800 tonnes of CO2 into 
the atmosphere every year[1]. 
 
  
 
  
 
The biomass process supplied, installed and delivered by Energy&+ for the commune of Gaillac includes: 
 
 -- Biomass storage and conveying, using a toploader silo and scraper ladders feeding a conveyor belt, 
 -- Two 2,000 kW and 550 kW biomass boilers from partner brand Schmid Energy, fuelled by forestry chips and local wood 
  waste, 
 -- A filtration system for flue gas treatment, 
 -- Electrical process and equipment automation. 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
The project represents revenues of 1.6 million euros, part of which is billable in the second half of 2025. The balance 
will be invoiced in the first half of 2026. 
 
Start-up of the project is scheduled for the end of 2025, with acceptance of the plant anticipated for the second 
quarter of 2026. 
 
  
 
  
 
Next publication: H1 2025 revenue on September 16, 2025, after market. 
 
  
 
About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, 
installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. 
 
Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - 
heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French 
PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors   
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Contacts 
 
  
 
CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
                     
 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN           SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
Investor Relations          Press Relations 
 
Ghislaine Gasparetto         Michael Scholze 
 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com    michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
+33 (1) 56 88 11 22         +33 (1) 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Source: https://www.gaillac.fr/actualites/un-reseau-de-chaleur-pour-un-avenir-plus-vert/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy_ Gaillac project_vFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2159666 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2159666 24-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2159666&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.