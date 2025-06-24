DJ Charwood Energy: Energy&+ asserts its position as an equipment supplier with a new project to install boilers for the district heating network in Gaillac (Tarn)

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Energy&+ asserts its position as an equipment supplier with a new project to install boilers for the district heating network in Gaillac (Tarn) 24-Jun-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, June 24, 2025 Energy&+ asserts its position as an equipment supplier with a new project to install boilers for the district heating network in Gaillac (Tarn) Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from biomass recovery, announces the signature of a contract between its works subsidiary Energy&+ and its customer, Trifyl, the Tarn mixed association, for the supply, installation and commissioning of two wood-fired boilers to supply heating and domestic hot water for some twenty buildings in Gaillac. Heat produced from wood represents a strategic challenge for ADEME. With almost a third of France's territory covered by forests, the wood-energy sector is the leading source of renewable energy in France. To further decarbonize the French territory, public policy has set ambitious targets for 2030, which this project fits perfectly into: -- 49% reduction in GHG emissions from buildings by 2030, compared with 2015, -- 33% reduction in GHG emissions from energy production by 2030, compared with 2015, -- 35% reduction in GHG emissions from waste by 2030, compared with 2015. With this emblematic project, the commune of Gaillac is taking an important step in its energy transition by limiting its dependence on fossil fuels and using short supply chains for its resources. As the Trifyl mixed syndicate is responsible for waste management, it is planned to valorize certain biomasses present in the area, such as green waste. This new facility will replace old fossil-fuel heating systems, thus avoiding the release of 1,800 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere every year[1]. The biomass process supplied, installed and delivered by Energy&+ for the commune of Gaillac includes: -- Biomass storage and conveying, using a toploader silo and scraper ladders feeding a conveyor belt, -- Two 2,000 kW and 550 kW biomass boilers from partner brand Schmid Energy, fuelled by forestry chips and local wood waste, -- A filtration system for flue gas treatment, -- Electrical process and equipment automation. The project represents revenues of 1.6 million euros, part of which is billable in the second half of 2025. The balance will be invoiced in the first half of 2026. Start-up of the project is scheduled for the end of 2025, with acceptance of the plant anticipated for the second quarter of 2026. Next publication: H1 2025 revenue on September 16, 2025, after market. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is one of the keys to meeting the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains customized solutions for the production of renewable energy from biomass. Charwood Energy possesses a wealth of technical know-how and is proficient in all biomass recovery technologies - heating systems and networks, methanization and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising process of pyrogasification, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of pyrogasification units on its own account, to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers, through direct supply contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for inclusion in French PEA and PEA-PME equity savings plans. Charwood Energy has also been named an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. Find out more at https://charwood.energy/en/investors Contacts CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (1) 56 88 11 22 +33 (1) 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Source: https://www.gaillac.fr/actualites/un-reseau-de-chaleur-pour-un-avenir-plus-vert/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy_ Gaillac project_vFinal

=------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2159666 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2159666 24-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2159666&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)