AMOEBA: Amoéba and Koppert continue to prepare the commercial launch of AXPERA, the biocontrol product developed by Amoéba.

Chassieu (France), 12 May 2025 - 6.00 p.m. - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces that it will continue preparing for the commercial launch of AXPERA, the biocontrol solution developed by Amoéba, with Koppert, world leader in biocontrol, as part of the discussions initiated in December 2024[1].

In a favorable context marked by very constructive discussions on the commercial dimension and recent authorisations (see below), the extra time will be used to finalise the contractual documentation.

Indeed, five months of joint work have confirmed the shared vision of market expectations for innovative biocontrol solutions and the commercial potential of AXPERA. This vision has recently been confirmed by administrative operating authorisations:

In France, Amoéba has obtained an emergency phytosanitary marketing authorisation for AXPERA for a period of 120 days, to combat downy mildew in vines from 2025;

In the Netherlands, one of the most advanced and demanding greenhouse markets in Europe, Amoéba has obtained exceptional authorisation to use AXPERA on several crops, including the possibility of consuming crops.

Benoit Villers, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amoéba, and Martin Koppert, Chief Business Officer of Koppert, made the following joint statement: "For several months now, we have seen a real enthusiasm among the teams around this breakthrough product, a strong commercial ambition and a desire to move forward together. We can't wait to finalise the contractual terms, so that we can go out and meet customers and look forward to the commercial phase".

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. With regard to the active substance, it has already obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and a positive and definitive report from EFSA in Europe. Product approvals are expected in the coming months.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

Amoéba ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Chief Executive Officer

Jean-François DOUCET

+33 (0)4 26 69 16 00

jf.doucet@amoeba-nature.com Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 17, 2025 under number D.25-0281 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See the press release dated 12 December 2024.

