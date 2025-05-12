WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $162.92 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $239.65 million, or $2.65 per share, last year.Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $2.00 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $3.223 billion from $3.070 billion last year.DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $162.92 Mln. vs. $239.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $2.65 last year. -Revenue: $3.223 Bln vs. $3.070 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 - $11.30Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX