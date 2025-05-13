Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Featured in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025, Still the Only Mainland Chinese Insurer

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) is featured in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025. The Group has been recognized for its outstanding performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and sustainable development initiatives, and it is still the the only insurance company from Mainland China included.

For 2025, S&P Global assessed 1,662 companies across 60 industries before selecting 164 high-performing companies for the yearbook. For the insurance industry, the evaluation criteria and weighting included: Environmental (18%, focusing on climate strategy and decarbonization strategy), Social (33%, emphasizing financial inclusion and human capital management), and Governance & Economic (49%, covering business ethics, corporate governance, risk and crisis management, and sustainable finance). Ping An is the sole representative from Mainland China, and one of only two insurance companies included, underscoring the Group's leadership in sustainable development.

In terms of environmental initiatives, Ping An supports green development and low-carbon transformation by leveraging diverse financial services, such as insurance, credit, and investment. In 2024, Ping An's green insurance premium income reached RMB58.6 billion, representing year-on-year growth of nearly 57%. Green loan balances amounted to RMB157.8 billion, up 13% year-on-year, and green investment of insurance funds reached RMB124.7 billion. Ping An also enhanced its climate actions to adapt to the uncertainty of climate change. It actively identified risks and opportunities related to climate change, conducted climate risk scenario analyses, and developed response and transition plans. The Company reduced its operational greenhouse gas emissions by 8% year-on-year in 2024 and purchased 11,612 MWh of green electricity, which effectively avoided about 6,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) emissions.

Ping An has also made significant social contributions. The year 2024 marked the 30th anniversary of Ping An's commitment to public welfare education. By the end of 2024, Ping An supported the construction of 119 Ping An Hope Primary Schools across the country. It had also recruited 12,708 volunteer teachers, with more than 443,000 volunteer teaching hours, and established various educational scholarships, cumulatively supporting 31,345 students. Leveraging its integrated finance approach, Ping An actively promoted inclusive finance. As of the end of 2024, Ping An P&C provided more than 2.4 million small and micro enterprises with comprehensive risk protection totaling more than RMB220 trillion and processed over 900,000 claims, worth nearly RMB4 billion. Ping An Bank served 782,000 small and micro enterprise through inclusive loans and issued nearly 260,000 debit cards to rural residents. Ping An also invested in employee development: in 2024, the Group invested RMB956 million in training programs, with an average of 49 training hours per employee.

In terms of governance and economic practices, Ping An adheres to global best practices in corporate governance, emphasizing professionalism, independence, and diversity of its Board of Directors. The Company provides ongoing training for board members on topics such as risk management, digital transformation, information security, and climate management, to continue enhancing its risk control systems and platform infrastructure for healthy business development. Ping An also places great importance on business ethics. The Company conducted more than 6,000 integrity culture development and anti-corruption awareness campaigns in 2024. Ping An is also active in sustainable finance: sustainable insurance premium income reached RMB629.3 billion in in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13%. Its responsible banking business reached RMB1.2 trillion, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% over the past three years. Responsible investments of insurance funds totaled RMB849.9 billion, a 17% increase from the beginning of the year.

Ping An said that its continued inclusion in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) is acknowledgement of the Group's long-term commitment to its sustainable development strategy. Looking ahead, Ping An will continue to deepen its technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, enhance its service and management capabilities, and create long term, sustainable value for customers, employees, shareholders and society.

