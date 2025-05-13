BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that its net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was 26.4 million euros compared to net income of 12.7 million euros in the same quarter last year. Loss per basic share was 0.18 euros compared to net income of 0.18 euros in the previous year.The company noted that the operating and financial performance in the latest quarter was weaker than in 2024. The same period in 2024 benefited from positive non-recurring effects such as compensation for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the extra leap day in February, and the fact that the Easter travel period began in March.Quarterly group revenue decreased by 2.4 percent to 868.5 million euros from 890.2 million euros in the first quarter of 2025. However, when adjusting for IFRIC 12, Group revenue increased by 6.3 percent to 811.3 million euros.Fraport's executive board views the trend in the first quarter of 2025 as stable and in line with expectations, and confirmed forecasts for the current fiscal year. The airport operator projects passenger numbers at FRA to reach up to 64 million. The company expects a moderate increase in the Group EBITDA. The Group result is still expected to remain in the forecast range, from stable to decreasing slightly.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX