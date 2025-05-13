JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German medical technology company, reported that its operating result or EBITA for the first six months of fiscal year 2024/25 were 113.6 million euros compared to 113.2 million euros in the prior year.This corresponds to an EBITA margin of 10.8%, with the prior year's margin at 12.0%. The previous year's figure had benefited from a one-off payment resulting from the settlement of a legal dispute with Topcon Ltd. in the US. When adjusted for special effects, the EBITA margin stands at 10.7%, compared to 10.0% in the prior year.Earnings per share amounted to 0.70 euros down from 0.94 euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.81 euros compared to 0.92 euros in the previous year.Revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2024/25 rose 10.9% to 1.051 billion euros from last year's 947.2 million euros. It included the DORC consolidation. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue growth was 10.6%. Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects, revenue was slightly below the prior year figure at -0.5%.Carl Zeiss Meditec expects the global macroeconomic environment to remain volatile in 2024/25, partly due to the increased risks from US trade tariffs and volatility on the currency markets. Assuming that the uncertainties do not intensify further, moderate revenue growth is still expected for the remainder of the fiscal year. The EBITA and EBITA margin are expected to be stable or slightly higher in the 2024/25 fiscal year. It is not yet possible to issue a more precise forecast at this time in view of the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties surrounding the imposition of trade tariffs by the US and the increased currency risks.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX