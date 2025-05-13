BWA Group Plc - Purchase of Shares by Chairman

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares by Chairman

BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Chairman, Jonathan Wearing has increased his shareholding in the Company.

Tricastle Investments Limited, a company Mr Wearing controls, has purchased an additional 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"). Mr Wearing's holding is now 241,946,748 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 25.94% of the Ordinary Shares is issue, including those Ordinary Shares held by Tricastle Investments Limited.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director +44 (0) 7770 225 253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright Oberon Capital Broker +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.